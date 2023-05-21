Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $746.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $46.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $77,294.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,657.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,854 shares of company stock worth $194,235 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

