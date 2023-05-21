Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,210. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

