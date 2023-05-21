Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

VZLA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:VZLA opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Vizsla Silver has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 1,045.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

