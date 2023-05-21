Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Alamo Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ALG opened at $177.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.02. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

