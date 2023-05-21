AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.7% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.13. 1,079,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.82. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.