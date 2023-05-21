AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.93 on Friday, hitting $365.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,859,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

