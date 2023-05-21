AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,993,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,128,000 after acquiring an additional 66,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after acquiring an additional 402,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $104,410,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 546,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

