AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,692,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,741,000 after purchasing an additional 153,272 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.57. 3,369,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $365.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

