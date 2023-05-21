AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,669. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

