AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

