Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 41,708 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 789.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 880,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

