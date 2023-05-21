Aigen Investment Management LP Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,743,000 after buying an additional 147,774 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,383,000 after buying an additional 615,611 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after acquiring an additional 673,709 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,610,000 after acquiring an additional 122,272 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,295,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $480.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

