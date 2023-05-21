Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 27,289 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,996,957.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,459. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,167. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $213.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.35.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

