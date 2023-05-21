Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. Agilysys has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

