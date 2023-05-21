Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Trading Down 0.0 %

Aflac stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

