Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.15.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 18.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 3,154.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $149,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

