Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $356,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 878,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,358. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

