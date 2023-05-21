Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $165,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.68. 1,363,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,758. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

