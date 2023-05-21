Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after acquiring an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

