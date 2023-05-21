Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

ACET opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $269.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

