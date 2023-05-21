Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 2.8 %

ACET opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $269.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.