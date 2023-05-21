Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Further Reading

