Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

AKR stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

