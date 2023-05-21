Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 381.00 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

