Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance
NYSE ANF opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 381.00 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
