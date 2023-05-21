AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.79. AAON has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $104.32.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,731 shares of company stock worth $719,694. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

