891 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $385.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

