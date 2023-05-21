4,800 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $46.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.