3M Reaffirms Maintains Rating for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

3M reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.6 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

