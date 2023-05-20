Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.32

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.32 and traded as low as $46.37. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 32,563 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 27.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.
