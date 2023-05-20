Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 649.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,923,000 after buying an additional 1,195,768 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,722,000 after buying an additional 1,049,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $135.00 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

