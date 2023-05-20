Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells $160,543.98 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $160,543.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,363.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

