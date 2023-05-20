Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 2,163 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $96,599.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,758.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Separately, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

