ZClassic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16.85 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $399,186.42 and approximately $16.85 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001200 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.