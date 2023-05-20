Zcash (ZEC) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Zcash has a market cap of $541.23 million and approximately $16.66 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $33.15 or 0.00123180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00049018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00031740 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 133.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001722 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

