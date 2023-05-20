Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €31.25 ($33.97) and last traded at €31.19 ($33.90). Approximately 458,955 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.99 ($33.68).

Zalando Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 207.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.47.

About Zalando

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.