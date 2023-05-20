Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

