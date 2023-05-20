Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) COO Ryan Junk Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Junk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XPOF opened at $27.97 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $33.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

