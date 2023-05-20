XML Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

