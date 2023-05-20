XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $111.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

