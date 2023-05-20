XML Financial LLC Purchases 1,752 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $214.78 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.