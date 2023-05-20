XML Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

