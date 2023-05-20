XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

