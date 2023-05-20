XML Financial LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

