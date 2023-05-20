XML Financial LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $184.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.21 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

