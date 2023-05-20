XML Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 52,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

