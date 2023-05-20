XML Financial LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

