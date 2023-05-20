Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 8,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

