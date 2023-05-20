Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Tops $970.83 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $309.65 or 0.01151173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $970.83 million and $85.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,135,217 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

