WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,013 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in WPP by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WPP Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $55.68. 50,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07.
WPP Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.65) to GBX 760 ($9.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.29.
WPP Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
