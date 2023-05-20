Wirtual Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $450.52 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wirtual has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

