Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,183,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,077. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

